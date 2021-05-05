The new Senate emergency powers bill, SB 1217, has passed the Senate on a 28-7 straight party-line vote, and now goes to the House. This one replaces the earlier SB 1136a, which was vetoed. The new bill, like SB 1136a, addresses the “extreme emergency” portion of Idaho state law. It includes an array of new restrictions on the governor’s emergency powers, including requiring any emergency restrictions imposed on 12 or more counties to be revoked after 90 days, unless the Legislature is in session or the governor calls lawmakers back into special session to consider ending them.
Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, lauded the Senate GOP leadership for working with Gov. Brad Little on the bill, saying “it’s a tremendous improvement because of the cooperation.”
Latah County Commissioner Tom Lamar, substituting for Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, “If the Legislature gets involved, it’s going to slow things down, and I don’t think that’s what we need. I’m very concerned about this bill and the attempt to change the balance of power.”
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, the bill’s lead sponsor, said, “In watching the way that the pandemic in Idaho played out, it was obvious to me that we can do better, we can do better.”
To become law, SB 1217 would need to clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor’s signature.