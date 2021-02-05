Any county-wide or district-wide public health order issued by a health district, including a mask mandate, couldn’t take effect unless it’s ratified by a resolution passed by local county commissioners, under new legislation introduced in the Senate this week. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, proposed the bill, SB 1060, which includes an emergency clause making it effective immediately upon passage. Vick’s bill also would make violations of those orders infractions subject to a maximum fine of $50, rather than misdemeanors, as current law states.
“I have worked closely with the health districts to develop this legislation,” Vick told the Senate Health & Welfare Committee on Thursday. “The purpose of this is if you’re going to have things that are implemented or imposed on the general public, that it’s an elected official that makes that decision, not an appointed official. … I’m more comfortable having somebody that’s accountable to the voters to make that final decision.”
