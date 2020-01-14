Out of state hunters could receive fewer deer and elk tags in an effort to increase those going to Idaho sportsmen, writes Times-News reporter Ryan Blake. The Fish & Game Commission could choose to limit the number of certain deer and elk tags available to nonresident hunters to 10% of the average participation over a five year period. The option of was one of several administrative rule updates approved Monday by the House Resources and Conservation Committee.
Fish and Game received more than 366 comments on the issue, many asking the department to “even the playing field” by addressing hunt quality and congestion, deputy director Paul Kline said. You can read Blake's full report here at magicvalley.com.