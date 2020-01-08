The Idaho Department of Correction is getting closer to arriving at a new private prison contract that will let them get all of the inmates being held out-of-state, including the more than 600 at a private prison in Texas now, under the same roof, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The department issued an invitation to negotiate last year, seeking a new private prison contractor. The department is looking for 1,100 beds, said IDOC Director Josh Tewalt, and is looking for a single facility to house them and only them, rather than mixing them with inmates from other states.
“It’s a lot easier from a contract management standpoint to provide oversight at one facility,” Tewalt said.
As of Monday, 9,426 people were imprisoned by the Idaho Department of Correction, including 834 being held in county jails and 651 at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, a private prison run by the GEO Group, a Florida-based private prison company.
In his proposed budget for the state for the coming year, Gov. Brad Little is calling for adding 806 prison beds in the coming year — 160 at a new community reentry center in Twin Falls expected to open in October, 146 at Idaho State Correctional Institution and 500 new out-of-state beds. That would nearly double the number of Idaho inmates housed out of state for lack of cell space in Idaho.
