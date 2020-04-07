A new executive order signed by Gov. Brad Little today establishes a COVID-19 Financial Advisory Committee to oversee the distribution of an estimated $1.25 billion in federal funds that Idaho will receive to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. “This federal funding – the taxpayers’ money – must be prudently managed on behalf of all taxpayers,” Little said in a news release. “I can assure Idahoans that the federal funds will not be used to create new government programs in Idaho, and we will uphold our constitutional mandate to provide a long-term, structurally balanced budget for the people of Idaho.”
The new committee be headed by Alex Adams, the governor’s budget chief, and include lawmakers, state agency officials, local government and tribal representatives and more. Little said he’s working with state Controller Brandon Woolf to ensure that all uses of the funds are reported on Woolf’s government transparency website, Transparent.Idaho.gov.
“Transparency in government spending is one of my highest priorities, and I am proud that Idaho will lead the nation in shining light on how these public funds will be used to help us fight coronavirus in the state,” Woolf said in the release. You can see the full executive order online here; the funds are expected to arrive around April 24.