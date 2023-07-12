Marianne Oxley relaxes as she donates platelets at the new Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Nampa on Monday. Oxley, who has been donating blood for 30 years, was the first to give during the soft opening of the facility.
On Tuesday morning, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke donated blood for the first time, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
"I hate needles," Bedke said. "I would rather get punched in the nose and give my blood through a bloody nose than through a needle."
But despite his fear, Bedke rolled up his sleeves and donated blood. He was motivated by Caldwell resident Joshua Winkelman, who spoke about how his son James was directly impacted by blood donors, during the grand opening celebration for a new Red Cross Blood Donation Center on 5820 E Franklin Road in Nampa.
Winkelman's 9-year-old son, James, has recently started recovery from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of cancer in the blood and bone marrow.
"James has been out of treatment for two months now and is starting down a road towards total recovery, and while I'm very excited to finally be out of the woods, I will never forget the people that helped us when we were lost in the dark," Winkelman said. "The Red Cross, the volunteers, and the people who donated saved my son's life. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that."
The new 6,000-square-foot facility aims to continue that life-saving work. The facility will eventually have 17 beds and 25 staff members, according to Nicole Sirak Irwin, American Red Cross CEO for the Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon region. The facility is one of the largest in the country, Sirak Irwin said.
