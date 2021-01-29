No Idaho city, school district or other governmental entity could rename a school or street now named for a historical figure or event, or move a statue or memorial, without both houses of the Idaho Legislature passing a concurrent resolution authorizing the move, under new legislation introduced this morning. Freshman Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, proposed the bill, which he said he modeled after a 20-year-old South Carolina law protecting “monuments and memorials.”
Okuniewicz told the House State Affairs Committee this morning that the bill “intends to preserve existing monuments and memorials that have been dedicated to important events in U.S. history,” and said he’s concerned about reports in other states that cities have removed statues of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. “If there’s a decent reason for it, it can be done,” he said. “This is a relatively simple bill designed to protect historical artifacts that are in place today. … It does put in place the ability for the Legislature to make sure ... it’s not a rash move.”
He added, “The basic concept behind this is that erasing history doesn’t seem to be the right thing. There are wars associated with many historical figures and events, but we should learn about them … not hide them.”
The South Carolina law, known as the “Heritage Act,” protects confederate monuments and statues from removal unless a two-thirds supermajority of the state Legislature authorizes the removal. The law is currently under legal challenge in that state’s Supreme Court; the challenge was filed by civil rights leaders in the state, including the widow of a black churchgoer killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof. The court has not yet indicated whether it will hear the case.
Several Idaho committee members said they “love” the concept but had concerns about the wording of Okuniewicz’s bill. Okuniewicz said, “The language was taken from South Carolina’s law, almost all of it. … I can’t honestly explain what their intent was, but I do know it’s worked for 20 years and it has withstood some challenges.”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said, “I am so thankful that you’re bringing this bill. As a historian myself, I see the damage done by anarchists … who would take away our culture and destroy our American culture. This is the way you do it, to take away our history and monuments.” He said, “I fully support this, and I would make a motion to introduce” the bill.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, questioned whether the bill would allow the Legislature by concurrent resolution to change the state flag. Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, said he thought it should reference more historical events than those already listed in the bill, including the internment of Japanese-American citizens at the Minidoka internment camp.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, a lawyer, questioned whether the wording would require legislative action if a school district is simply rebuilding and re-dedicating a school, as has occurred a half-dozen times recently in the Boise area, without changing its name, and said changes might be in order to “make sure it isn’t somehow inhibiting local governments to go about their business.”
Skaug suggested withdrawing his motion to allow Okuniewicz to work on the bill further, but Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, spoke out for introducing it as-is, saying that’s the way to get more input. The motion carried on a voice vote; that allows the proposal to get a bill number and clears the way for a committee hearing on it, if the committee chair chooses to schedule one.