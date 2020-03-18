JFAC has set new budgets this afternoon for the state Division of Building Safety and the state Tax Commission. The new Tax Commission budget includes a 2% base reduction of $738,800 in state general funds, where the original budget that the House defeated had a 1% reduction for half that amount. That budget passed on an 18-1 vote in the joint committee, with Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, dissenting.
On the Division of Building Safety, the new budget passed on a party-line vote, with all four Democratic JFAC members voting “no.” The new version of the budget eliminates three new positions for compliance investigators, and the $274,600 in funding for those; they were intended to cope with increased construction activity by providing new positions, which had been piloted, to check for licensing, rather than require building inspectors who must be certified in trades to make those checks. It was intended to accomplish the same task, but at a lower cost, Rep. Wendy Horman told the House when the original budget was debated.
Reps. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, and Brent Crane, R-Nampa, spoke out against the new positions on the floor of the House when it was killed. Palmer said he thought creating that new type of position was a policy change that should have been proposed through the House Business Committee instead of JFAC, and Crane, who also disclosed a conflict of interest, said he didn’t think the division needed to have “additional staff, additional vehicles etc. to accomplish this function.”
Horman said then that “it’s not something that the code inspectors check all that frequently unless they have a complaint reported.” There was an incident in Idaho Falls, she told the House, in which two electricians, two apprentices, and “29 temp agency folks who had no experience at all” were found to be working unlicensed on a job site. But with the House opposition to the budget, Horman was the one who proposed the successful budget in JFAC today; it passed on a 15-4 vote.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said after the vote that she opposed removing the building safety positions because they were aimed at "keeping the public safe and moving business along faster."
JFAC also voted unanimously in favor of a proposal from the governor’s office that in case of emergency after the legislative session adjourns, would allow the Board of Examiners to transfer funds from the Budget Stabilization Fund to maintain a balanced budget, if the state’s not in a position to call a special session. The Idaho Constitution requires the state to maintain a balanced budget.