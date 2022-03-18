Reps. Ryan Kerby, left, and Lance Clow, right, are shown in the hallway of the state Capitol's garden level shortly after their new version of a kindergarten and literacy bill was introduced in the House Ways & Means Committee on Friday, March 18, 2022.
After several days of delays in the House over debating SB 1373, the full-day kindergarten and literacy funding bill for Idaho schools, a new version of the bill was introduced Friday afternoon in the House Ways & Means Committee. The introduction happened so quickly that when the two co-sponsors who were headed to the committee to introduce it, House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow and Vice Chair Ryan Kerby, arrived, it already had been introduced.
The new bill, which doesn't yet have a bill number, is similar to SB 1373, the two said, but has some key differences: It adds in provisions from HB 653, a House-passed bill requiring more transparency about supplemental property tax levies for schools and what exactly they'll fund; and it rewords the distribution formula to be more clear on how it affects students new to the district, and how funds can be spent for literacy intervention, whether that's full-day kindergarten or any other literacy efforts a school district might choose to help young kids learn to read.
"It clears it up," Clow said. Asked if it resolved the concerns that surfaced when the House first started to debate the bill on Wednesday, Kerby said, "We'll never get to 70-0, but id did clear up the confusion on how the money can be used."
He added, "When you do something like this, you have no idea how many people have got their fingerprints on this."
According to its Statement of Purpose, the new bill, like SB 1373, is co-sponsored by Clow, Kerby, Senate Education Chairman Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, and JFAC member Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville.