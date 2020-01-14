Voters in a presidential primary would have to choose a party before the election under a bill that was introduced Tuesday, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. The House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which is being sponsored by Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. The bill would change the law for a presidential primary to mirror state law for other primaries, under which the deadline to change one's party affiliation or become unaffiliated is set at the last day a candidate may file to run in the primary. The presidential primary filing deadline is in December, three months before the March presidential primary.
That would mean if the bill passes, it'd already be too late for voters to switch. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com.