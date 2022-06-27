A new lawsuit filed in the Idaho Supreme Court today charges that Idaho's 2020 anti-abortion "trigger" law violates both the Idaho Constitution and the Idaho Human Rights Act, and seeks to block it from taking effect in August.
Filed by Planned Parenthood, the lawsuit charges that the trigger law — so called because it was "triggered" to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade — violates the Idaho Constitution's "guarantee of the fundamental right to privacy in making intimate familial decisions;" violates the Idaho Constitution's equal protection clause, along with the Idaho Human Rights Act's prohibition on sex discrimination; and violates the Idaho Constitution's due process clause due to unconstitutional vagueness.
The trigger law makes performing any abortion in Idaho, at any stage of pregnancy, a felony, with just two narrow exceptions: To prevent the death of the pregnant woman, and not from potential self-harm; or in cases of rape or incest documented with a police report provided to the doctor.
The lawsuit charges that the wording of the exceptions is so vague that medical practitioners would be unable to determine if their conduct complied with the law or not.
"It is abhorrent that we have now entered an era where the delivery of safe essential health care will be criminalized," said Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, an Idaho doctor who's a named plaintiff in the case on behalf of herself and her patients, along with Planned Parenthood, on behalf of itself, its staff, physicians and patients.
"Physicians take an oath to provide the care patients need to keep them safe," Gustafson said in a statement, "so we cannot stand by while the government intrudes on this deeply personal and complex medical decision."
The lawsuit is one of a wave across the country, including cases already pending challenging trigger laws in Louisiana, Florida, Utah and Arizona, the AP reports.
In its 24-page petition to the Idaho Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood writes that Idaho's trigger law, which is set to take effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision overturning Roe v. Wade is formalized through a judgment, could take effect, at the earliest, on Aug. 18, 2022. That's allowing 25 days from the decision for the judgment to issue, and then the 30-day time period after that. It asks the court to grant an emergency ruling barring the trigger law from being enforced and declaring it both unconstitutional and a violation of the Idaho Human Rights Act; and also requests that if arguments in the case extend beyond Aug. 18, the law be blocked form taking effect in the meantime.
