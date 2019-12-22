Idaho teens who want to quit tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vapes, now have a new program to help them on their quit journey. The Department of Health & Welfare and Project Filter have unveiled an enhanced tobacco cessation program for teens called My Life, My Quit, reports Joe Parris of our news partner KTVB-TV.
The new program includes educational materials designed for teens and created through focus groups with teens, subject matter experts and community stakeholders. Teens can text or call a toll-free number (1-855-891-9989) dedicated for teens, or they can visit mylifemyquit.com for real-time coaching. Through the program, teens work with a coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support, and helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine.
Elizabeth Hoyt, Project Filter program manager, says with more and more teens vaping, this program is set to take the problem of teen tobacco use head on.
“What we are seeing is that nearly 50% of kids in schools in Idaho has tried a vape at least once. Of those that are vaping and Juuling (Juul is an e-cigarette company), 57% of them have tried to quit at least once in the past 12 months. This shows that there is a real need for this type of program and that youths want to quit, they don’t want to be vaping, they see what it is doing to their health,” Hoyt said.
