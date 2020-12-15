Idaho reported 1,802 new COVID-19 infections today, the highest number in the last six days. After the state saw 1,825 new cases last Thursday, the figured had dropped for several days, but it didn't last. The state now has had 124,018 people infected to date, with 1,214 deaths, 20 of those new today.
Idaho's record for new cases in a single day was set on Dec. 4, at 1,911 infections.
Ada County reported 581 new cases today, for a total to date of 32,184 and 295 deaths, four of them just reported today. Canyon County had 292 new cases today, hitting a total of 18,511 to date, and 184 deaths, three of them just reported today.
The state also added a new metric to its coronavirus website: Vaccines administered. Today's is the first report; it shows 38 doses have been given.