The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for Emergency Housing Vouchers in Idaho, Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Koumatsoulis reports. In Idaho, the awards are going to the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello (aka Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships), the Boise City Housing Authority, the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, according to HUD’s website.

The $2.4 million covers 217 vouchers and related administrative costs. Nationwide, HUD is awarding more than $1 billion.

As of January 2020, Idaho had around 2,300 people “experiencing homelessness on any given day,” according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

