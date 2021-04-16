The House Ways & Means Committee met this morning, and discussed a proposed bill from Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, on “Ideological Freedom, Education,” apparently designed to allay fears from some House Republicans, urged on by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, that Idaho’s public schools and colleges are attempting to indoctrinate students with leftist political ideologies, particularly around race and “social justice.”
“Before you is an RS that addresses what are defined as ‘divisive concepts,’” Chaney told the committee. “There’s been a lot of controversy around certain areas of instruction. While there is certainly 1st Amendment rights to discuss certain things, there are also competing rights against the government compelling speech. This seeks to recognize the rights of academics to discuss difficult topics, perhaps topics and conversations that need to happen, and the rights of students to not be compelled to adhere to an ideology or point of view to which they do not agree.”
The proposed bill, he said, includes statements of legislative intent, a “robust” definitions section, and then two areas of “proscribed conduct.”
“This legislation does not prohibit the teaching of divisive concepts,” Chaney told the panel. “These are, again, conversations that perhaps are appropriate to have. But it simply requires content neutrality both for college and for high school.”
The bill also contains an exception to allow for training on “this particular act,” he said, “and then there is a civil remedy to give it enforcement.” That cites the Idaho Tort Claims Act, Chaney said, including its six-month statute of limitations and its damages cap, which in most cases is set at $500,000.
“The intention is that this act would never be invoked, but merely ensure freedom of viewpoint in these discussions,” Chaney said.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, asked if the bill would only apply to higher education and high schools.
Chaney said no. The “viewpoint neutral” portion only applies to higher ed and high schools; for K-12 instruction in grades below high school, “It does proscribe these concepts for instruction to students younger than high school.”
Monks then asked, “So would this apply to organizations that may receive grants that the state allocates, meaning Pre-K?”
Chaney said only if they meet the definition of school districts.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who like Chaney is an attorney, asked how “viewpoint neutral” would be defined for purposes of the legislation. “Who is to be the arbiter of what it means to be viewpoint neutral?” she asked.
Chaney responded, “Earlier versions of our working group did have a definition for viewpoint neutral. But then it was pointed out that there is robust United States Supreme Court precedent on the topic of viewpoint neutrality. And that established precedent did a better job of defining than we could, as we spent a number of hours debating on the wording of such a definition.”
Chaney didn’t say who was part of the “working group,” but earlier versions of the committee’s agenda included a competing proposal from Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who led the successful effort to defeat the public school budget for teachers (on a tied 34-34 vote), saying separate legislation she supported regarding “discrimination” hadn’t yet been considered.
Rubel asked Chaney to summarize that Supreme Court precedent on “viewpoint neutral.”
“Viewpoint neutral is simply not discriminating based on someone’s opinion on a given topic,” he responded. “That’s an overly simplistic explanation … but that would be how I would summarize it.”
Monks then asked if the committee could delay introducing the bill and have more discussions to see if something could be included about Pre-K grants as well. “I’m trying to get to our issue that we had with other bills here, and see if we could address that at the same time,” he said.
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked Speaker Scott Bedke, who was in the room, “Mr. Speaker, are you OK with that motion to hold?”
Bedke responded, “Yeah. I think it’s prudent that we make informed and in-depth decisions from this point forward in the session.”
The committee then voted unanimously to hold the proposed legislation at the call of the chair. Also in the audience was House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, who already had a House Education Committee hearing scheduled for noon today on Chaney’s bill. Clow couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on how the move affects his committee’s plans.
Then, the House convened, but immediately after its morning prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, recessed so both parties could hold closed-door caucuses. The Senate remains on recess until Monday.