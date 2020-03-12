On the higher education budget, JFAC had three competing motions, all very close, and all for less in total funds than the original budget bill the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee set for the state’s four-year colleges and universities. The original motion, from Rep. Neil Anderson, matched Gov. Brad Little’s recommendation. “I have confidence that it is a budget that will work,” Anderson said. The substitute motion, from Sens. Carl Crabtree and Janie Ward-Engelking, matched the governor’s recommendation except that it added one-time funds from the Higher Education Stabilization Fund of $1.3 million, divided with $998,700 in non-discretionary adjustments and $306,700 in occupancy costs. That was the motion that passed, on a close, 11-9 vote.
“This motion is with respect to the House, who had concerns over the previous bills sent over,” Crabtree told JFAC. “We wanted to respect their thoughts and be careful of the state’s expenditure of monies for higher education. So this basically backs down $500,000 from our original.” He noted that it allows an occupancy cost for Lewis-Clark State College, but “not the occupancy costs of any other universities.”
“This, folks, is a Band-Aid budget,” Crabtree said. “This is a one-year, this is not an ongoing situation.” He noted that a higher ed task force will look at a five-year plan for higher education funding in Idaho.
Ward-Engelking said, “This occupancy cost for LCSC is so important because they have a new career technical center opening, and it’s not on their campus. So they need to be able to provide the security and janitorial staff to keep that open. And it’s going to do such great work for the community there,” she said. “So I would just say that’s why we looked at this in particular.”
The amended substitute motion, from Sen. Dan Johnson and Rep. Wendy Horman, would have added just $531,000 above the governor’s recommendation, targeted toward LCSC in a non-discretionary adjustment. ”The percentage of budget derived from general fund and endowments is the highest of all institutions at LCSC,” Johnson said. “The percentage derived from tuition and fees is the highest. … The percentage derived from non-appropriated sources is the lowest for LCSC of all the other institutions.” Given that, he said, he believed the base budget reductions the governor proposed “would impact LCSC more dramatically than any other institution.” However, that motion failed on a 7-13 vote.
The new budget that the joint committee set for higher ed for next year reflects just a 0.3% increase in state general funds to 307.1 million, and a 4.2% increase in total funds to $629.4 million. It still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law.