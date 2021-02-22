A new guns-in-schools bill was introduced today in the Senate State Affairs Committee, proposed by the Idaho Rural Schools Association, after Rep. Chad Christensen earlier introduced legislation to allow school district staffers with enhanced concealed carry permits to carry concealed guns at school in any Idaho school district, even if local school boards don’t approve. The new bill would authorize such carry on school grounds only if the local school board approves; that’s actually the case under current law. It also would require coordination with local law enforcement and set other requirements.
“It allows local school boards to maintain local governance, determining who may carry firearms on their school grounds,” Ryan Cantrell, Bruneau-Grand View Joint School District superintendent, told the senators. School boards also would set standards for training. “There are already about a half a dozen different school districts throughout the state, including Bruneau-Grand View, who have a concealed carry policy in practice and are choosing to actively authorize staff to concealed-carry on campus,” Cantrell said. “The policy that we use is very, very similar to this.”
The committee agreed to introduce the bill, but had questions about some parts of it, including a section absolving districts of related liability. “I assume that liability will default to whoever’s carrying the weapon?” asked Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, saying he’d like more information if the bill comes back for a full hearing.
Meanwhile, the same committee sent another measure to the Senate’s 14th Order for possible amendments, dealing with the current state law requiring expulsion of any student who brings a gun or dangerous weapon to school. Scott Woolstenhulme, superintendent of the Bonneville School District, said his district this year was forced to expel two 7-year-old 2nd-grade girls, after one brought the other a gift at school that turned out to be a knife from her kitchen drawer at home. The child’s mother, a teacher, told senators, “Lydia loves giving gifts. … The thought of hurting someone else never occurred to her.”
Woolstenhulme said his district had another incident last year, in which a student wore a winter coat to school on the first cold day, not realizing a pocket knife remained in the pocket from when he went camping with his grandfather the previous summer. The student, realizing the knife was there, turned it over to the school resource officer. “We had to expel that student,” Woolstenhulme said. “Those are the compelling stories that make us say we need to change this law. I do not believe our students would be at any more risk or in danger if this law is changed.”
The bill, SB 1116, is aimed at letting school districts handle such incidents on a case-by-case basis, while still requiring expulsion for those who bring firearms to school. Backers said it needs an amendment to ensure that it’s clear that school boards have full discretion for any weapon that’s not a firearm.
Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, the bill’s lead sponsor, shared the story of the two 2nd-graders, then added stories, apparently from elsewhere, about students being expelled for such offenses as bringing a nail clipper to school or a butter knife to use in preparing lunch.
Karen Echeverria, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, said expulsion could be for anywhere from a day to a year to forever, but it goes on the student’s permanent academic record regardless of length. She said nothing in the bill would prohibit a school board from expelling a student.
SB 1116 now moves to the Senate’s 14th Order, where any senator may offer amendments.