Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
However, Idaho remains one of the most gun-friendly states in its state laws, and none of those will change.
“It’s not going to infringe on gun rights and gun ownership,” said Boise State University criminal justice professor Cody Jorgensen, who studies gun violence. “The gun enthusiasts have nothing to worry about with this legislation.”
Even so, it seems that Idahoans are wary about the future of their gun access. Nathan Guy, owner of Faith Outdoors in Nampa, said he's seen an increase in sales since the legislation passed.
“The last two years, we've had an uptick and then we were in a slight decline in 2022. And I'd say the last three to four weeks has been probably a 21% increase on sales,” Guy said.
The new federal law, dubbed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, includes four main changes to gun laws: Closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole” in the existing federal law that can restrict gun rights of convicted domestic abusers, by adding dating relationships to those covered; a new enhanced review process for gun purchasers under age 21, to include checking juvenile and mental health records; new federal felony penalties for “straw purchases” of guns and gun trafficking; and requiring more gun dealers who sell firearms as a business to be federally licensed.
Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd and I collaborated on this story, which also features photos by our chief photographer, Brian Myrick; You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.