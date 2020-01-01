Amid a legal dispute over the current state treasurer’s office in the Idaho Capitol, a new group has formed to advocate against the legislature approving a remodel to give House representatives private office space, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. The group, called Priorities Over Private Offices, sent out a press release Monday decrying the possibility of the state spending $10.6 million to renovate the House wing of the Idaho State Capitol to give legislators walls between their offices, while also relocating the state treasurer's offices
The group announced its formation a week before a Jan. 7 hearing in the lawsuit, during which attorneys will debate whether the Idaho Supreme Court should hear the case. The legal mechanism for taking the case to Idaho’s highest court is an interlocutory appeal — meaning an appeal to a higher court before a trial itself has concluded.
Former state Treasurer Ron Crane, one of the spokesmen for the group, said, "That money could be used for education, for roads or bridges or for the expansion of Medicaid, and we’re going to remodel the capitol building for private offices for legislators? That’s absurd.”
