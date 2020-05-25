Citing Idaho’s territorial constitution — and weaving a tale of behind-the-scenes palace intrigue in 2020 — state superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s team upped the ante in a legal battle with the Legislature and the State Board of Education, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Ybarra and her attorney argued that moving 18 IT and data management jobs from her department would undercut day-to-day operations. Ybarra again called the division the “nerve center” of her 140-person department.
And in written statements to the Idaho Supreme Court, Ybarra and legislative liaison Marilyn Whitney suggested a darker agenda. They said some lawmakers want to eliminate the elected superintendent of public instruction’s post entirely — a move that would require a constitutional amendment. Failing that, Ybarra said, these legislators went after the IT and data management jobs as a first step toward weakening the department.
Friday’s filings represent the latest counterattack in a turf war that broke out in March. In the waning days of the 2020 session, lawmakers voted to transfer the 18 full-time positions from Ybarra’s State Department of Education to the State Board of Education. The move also shifted $2.7 million from SDE to the State Board.
Blindsided by the proposal, and stymied in her attempts to stop the shift, Ybarra sued the Legislature and the State Board. The Idaho Supreme Court is likely to act on the April 24 lawsuit within a matter of weeks, since the transfer of jobs and funding is scheduled to take place on July 1.
You can read Richert's full story online here at idahoednews.org.