The Senate State Affairs Committee has now adjourned, after approving two more bills during its unannounced meeting today, SB 1217, a new version of the Senate's earlier, vetoed bill to trim the governor's emergency powers; and HB 394, a lengthy bill to amend every bill passed so far this session to add emergency clauses so that they can still take effect July 1, despite the Idaho Constitution's provision that bills take effect no sooner than 60 days after the session adjourns, unless they have an emergency clause.
AP reporter Keith Ridler covered the hearing and will have a full report on the new emergency powers bill; I'll post it when it's out. On HB 394, Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “This is one of the longest, simplest bills you’ll ever see.”
“Basically, it deals with the fact that the Legislature has gone beyond the May 2nd date, which would complicate the 60-day requirement for bills to go into effect,” he said. “In dealing with this in the past, the Legislature has just chosen to have a very simple bill, just basically saying all the bills passed would become effective on July 1. There was an objection made to that this year, so we looked at a different process.”
“This basically goes back and amends the approximately 220 bills that have been passed,” he said. “It does not cover the bills that are still on the calendar, so another bill would be necessary to cover the bills that have not passed both bodies.”
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “I can’t support it because this is the kind of legislation that incentivizes us to say longer. … I think this is the wrong policy. The policy should be to incentivize us to get out of here, not to stay.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the committee chair, said, “The good vice chair did have a bill to that effect that has not seen the light of day across the rotunda. … And I do agree with your comments, Sen. Burgoyne.”
Both bills passed on voice votes that divided along party lines, with Democrats opposing them and Republicans supporting them.