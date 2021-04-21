The new version of education policy legislation introduced this afternoon in the House Ways & Means Committee removes all references to defining discussions of racism or sexism in schools or colleges as “sectarianism,” which was in the previous version; and also removes all refences to banning books on Idaho’s high school or college campuses – a major concern that was immediately raised after the last version was introduced yesterday. Instead, the new bill, which runs two pages, would declare legislative intent in favor of “dignity and non-discrimination in public education,” which is similar to the previous version; outlines three principles that it says are “often found in ‘critical race theory’; and forbids any public school, college or university in Idaho from acting to “direct or otherwise compel students to personally affirm, adopt or adhere” to the three tenets. It also forbids any “course of instruction or unit of study directing or otherwise compelling students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to any of the tenets” to be “introduced in any institution of higher education, any school district, or any public school, including a public charter school.” And it prohibits the spending of any public funds for any purpose prohibited in the bill.
The three tenets listed in the bill are:
. “That any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior”
. “That individuals, by virtue of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin”
. “No distinction or classification of students shall be made on account of race or color.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned whether the wording of the bill would prohibit a debate team, for example, from assigning a student to argue a particular point of view. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said she thought not. “You’ll notice the word ‘personally adopt or adhere to,’” she told Rubel. “So this is not just a role play, this is not just a debate where we’re obviously taking turns taking different sides. This is a requirement that the student personally adopt or adhere to.”
Rubel asked if the bill would get a full committee hearing, and Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said yes. It’ll have a hearing tomorrow in the House Education Committee, she said.
“I feel that there’s just an imaginary problem, to some extent, being addressed here,” Rubel said. “I really don’t think we have a problem in our education system such that we need to be putting conditions on funding education, but given that this will have a full hearing in committee, I will reluctantly vote to introduce it. But again, I don’t understand the basis for why we’re going down this path at all.”
The House has killed both the public school budget for teachers and the higher education budgets, neither of which has yet been rewritten, out of concerns fanned by the Idaho Freedom Foundation that Idaho students are being “indoctrinated” with “critical race theory” and “social justice.” Particularly with regard to K-12 public schools, opponents have offered no evidence of that occurring; the IFF declined a request from Idaho Education News to provide examples.
The committee voted 4-2 to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a hearing, with Reps. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, and Sally Toone, D-Gooding, dissenting.
Rubel said after the meeting, “The whole premise of it still bothers me. The whole thing seems wildly unnecessary.”