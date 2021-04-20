The House Education Committee convened this morning, at which time it was set to hold a public hearing on HB 375, the new education policy bill, but Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, announced, “The agenda was amended at the last minute. There is no hearing on HB 375, it was pulled by the sponsors and they’re working on a revision to that.”
The bill, introduced yesterday by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, is aimed at allaying fears about “critical race theory” being taught in Idaho schools and colleges, fears that earlier caused the House to kill both the public school budget for teachers and the higher education budget. But it immediately aroused new concerns about banning books on Idaho campuses.
“Obviously, that’s not our intent,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who is co-sponsoring HB 375 with Young. “If we have to amend the thing, we can do that.”
Young told the House Ways & Means Committee on Monday, “The purpose of this legislation is to provide for dignity and non-discrimination in public education, and to establish fiscal policy relative to sectarian tenets.”
The new bill defines teaching “critical race theory” or related concepts as “sectarian” concepts, and says they’re therefore prohibited from Idaho schools and colleges by the Idaho Constitution. The Idaho Constitution, in Article IX, Section 5, prohibits any public funds from being used “in aid of any church or sectarian or religious society, or for any sectarian or religious purpose.”
The bill states, “The Idaho Legislature finds that tenets of sectarianism, such as ‘critical race theory,’ … exacerbate and inflame divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or other criteria in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the well-being of the state of Idaho and its citizens.”
The bill also would forbid advocating for racist or sexist principles, or using any educational materials advocating them, in Idaho schools or colleges. It’s the ban on using materials that brought on the book-banning concerns.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who objected to introducing the bill based on that clause, said she’s requested an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion. You can read my full story here in today’s Idaho Press.