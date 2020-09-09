Idaho has set a new record for COVID-19 deaths reported statewide in a single day today, with the state Department of Health & Welfare tally jumping by 17, from 389 deaths on Tuesday to 406 today. Of those, seven were in Ada County and three were in Canyon County.
The grim news came as 329 new coronavirus infections were reported statewide today, bringing the ongoing tally to 34,310. That includes 2,267 infections among health care workers, up by 33 from the previous day's report; and 1,536 hospitalizations, up by 34 from a day earlier.
In Ada County, total COVID-19 cases reported now come to 11,750, according to IDHW, with 62 of those new today and 138 deaths, up from 131 yesterday. In Canyon County, total cases are at 7,575, up 49 from the day before, and deaths are at 88, up from 85 a day earlier.
The previous deadliest day reported by IDHW was July 29, when 13 deaths were reported statewide.