According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, Idaho reported 13 COVID-19 deaths today, a new high, for a total of 173 to date. We had 457 new cases statewide, 431 of those lab-confirmed and 26 classified as "probable," for a total of 19,679 cases to date. Another 22 Idaho health care workers were infected, for a total of 1,134; another 25 Idahoans were hospitalized for the coronavirus, for a total to date of 808.
Ada County reported 137 new cases today, for a total to date of 7,515, and three more deaths to reach 53; Canyon County reported 116 new cases today for a total of 4,449 to date, and two new deaths to reach 34.
Today's tally of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in an in-patient bed also hit a new high, at 236. The number currently in the ICU, 51, is our third-highest daily figure; the two higher ones were both last week. We've had more COVID-19 deaths among males in Idaho than among females; our death rate per 100,000 population is 9.7.