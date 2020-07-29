Coronavirus image generic

According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, Idaho reported 13 COVID-19 deaths today, a new high, for a total of 173 to date. We had 457 new cases statewide, 431 of those lab-confirmed and 26 classified as "probable," for a total of 19,679 cases to date. Another 22 Idaho health care workers were infected, for a total of 1,134; another 25 Idahoans were hospitalized for the coronavirus, for a total to date of 808.

Ada County reported 137 new cases today, for a total to date of 7,515, and three more deaths to reach 53; Canyon County reported 116 new cases today for a total of 4,449 to date, and two new deaths to reach 34.

Today's tally of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in an in-patient bed also hit a new high, at 236. The number currently in the ICU, 51, is our third-highest daily figure; the two higher ones were both last week. We've had more COVID-19 deaths among males in Idaho than among females; our death rate per 100,000 population is 9.7.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

