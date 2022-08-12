THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
CAMAS
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
GOODING JEROME TWIN FALLS
IN SOUTHWEST IDAHO
ADA CANYON ELMORE
GEM PAYETTE WASHINGTON
IN WEST CENTRAL IDAHO
ADAMS BOISE VALLEY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BOISE, CALDWELL, CASCADE,
COUNCIL, EAGLE, EMMETT, FAIRFIELD, FRUITLAND, GARDEN CITY,
GOODING, HORSESHOE BEND, IDAHO CITY, JEROME, MCCALL, MERIDIAN,
MOUNTAIN HOME, NAMPA, NEW MEADOWS, PAYETTE, TWIN FALLS, WEISER,
AND WENDELL.
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores.
The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the health and well-being of children and families across all 50 states. The rankings are largely compiled through data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and the U.S. Department of Education.
The partner for Kids Count in Idaho is Idaho Voices for Children. Director Christine Tiddens said the data book is usually released in early June, but the delay surrounding the 2020 census also delayed the release of the data book.
The Kids Count report includes 16 indicators across four categories: economic well-being, education, health and community. Out of the 16, 11 of Idaho’s indicators improved since 2020.
“What I interpret that to mean is that our advocacy is working,” Tiddens said. “It also shows that Idaho fared pretty well through COVID and the recession, especially compared to other states.”
Idaho ranked 14th in the nation for economic well-being, with 14% of Idaho children living in households with an income below the poverty line — down from 26% in 2008. The state ranked ninth for family and community factors, with 24% of children living in single-parent homes, compared to 34% nationwide, and just 2% of children living in high-poverty areas. In 2008, 5% of Idaho children were living in high-poverty areas, compared to 9% of children nationally.
The number of children living in a home with a caregiver who does not have a high school diploma has also dropped from 12% in 2008 to 9% in 2020, and the teen birth rate in Idaho is less than half of what it was in 2010, dropping from 33% to 15%.