New data on the race and ethnicity of Idahoans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 showed that Latinos were accessing virus shots at low rates, write reporters Rachel Spacek of the Idaho Press and Kyle Pfannenstiel of the Post Register. The state Health & Welfare Department only knows race and ethnicity for around half of the quarter-million Idahoans who have received shots. But of that, just 4.6% were reportedly Latino. Thirteen percent of Idahoans are Latino, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
“We are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic group in Idaho and have been for several years, but when I see the data, we represent a little over 5,000 of the people who have received the vaccination,” said Margie Gonzalez, the agency’s executive director. “That does not seem right to me.”
