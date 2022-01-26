From teaching math at a small, rural Arizona high school to heading the Harvard Innovation Lab, Gordon Jones says he saw over and over again the value of learning by doing and working.
Now the new president of the College of Western Idaho, he told lawmakers in his first budget pitch Wednesday – with just 13 days on the job – that community colleges bring together “tremendous affordability, access, with what most students tell us they want from higher education.” That, he said, is “to get a better job and have access to career earnings that can give them the chance to have agency over their lives.”
Jones’ career has taken him to executive positions with a series of large U.S. and international companies; to Harvard; to Boise State University, where he was the founding dean of the College of Innovation + Design; and now to CWI, which serves Ada and Canyon counties and has its main campus in Nampa.
“There’s exceptional value being delivered,” he said. “It is that promise that we have in our DNA, to maintain that affordable education that translates to employment. We have no bones about that.”
“I believe not just CWI but community colleges are really where the ball is headed in higher education, and why it’s such a special time for the value they bring,” Jones told lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
He got a warm reception. “I love your energy and enthusiasm for the work you’re doing,” Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told Jones. “Innovation is kind of your brand.”
Said Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, co-chair of JFAC, “I’m excited for our local community college.”
Gov. Brad Little is proposing a 4.8%, $2.5 million increase in state funding for Idaho’s four community colleges next year to $54.3 million, plus substantial one-time investments, including $10 million toward a new $22.5 million health sciences building to be built on the CWI campus. The college is also hoping to move its horticulture and urban agriculture program from a Boise location near the Old Penitentiary to its Nampa campus, where it could expand.