New College of Western Idaho President Gordon Jones comes on board as CWI focuses on producing more health care professionals for Idaho's hospitals and clinics at this critical time of the COVID pandemic, Idaho Press news partner KTVB reports. The college is also planning to build a new Health Science Building on its main campus in Nampa to train more registered nurses and other health care workers.
Gov. Brad Little put $10 million for the building in his budget proposal. During the taping of this week's Viewpoint, Jones told KTVB's Doug Petcash the building would be a critical addition to the campus and the region.
"We require the facilities that can allow us to do the kind of specialized training that comes with helping individuals realize their career goals, in this case nursing," Jones said." I am incredibly thankful that the governor put that in as a request, and I'm very hopeful that our legislative leaders see that and recognize that that is a very direct service to our community, and I would argue, a very smart investment."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.