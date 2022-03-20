Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner was stuck on the highway this year on his way to an Ada County autopsy, writes idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. A combination of weather and multiple car accidents had brought him to a standstill. There was nowhere to turn around.
Even in good weather, the reality for people in 31 of Idaho’s 44 counties and the Native American reservations within those counties, is bodies have to be transported to Ada County for forensic autopsies. Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens said Ada County has the only facility in the state.
“By the time I pick up my decedent and then I am driving to Boise, I’m four hours,” Danner said. “We’re trying to make it there in adequate time and be safe in our driving.”
But earlier this month, the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee approved $900,000 for the Bannock County Pathology Center. The goal is to set up a new East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center through Idaho State University.
“Currently, Ada County performs more than 750 autopsies a year, often prioritizing their own over other counties’ autopsies,’’ a news release from Bannock County said. “The center is needed to provide more autopsy availability to East Idaho law enforcement, provide answers for grieving Idaho families faster, and alleviate the burden on Ada County.”
The House approved the higher-education budget last week. The budget now heads to the Senate, where it is likely to pass, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Bannock County commissioners have said they will invest up to $2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into the project.
Ada County currently charges $2,000 per case and makes a profit of about $1,500 per case. From fiscal year 2015 to November 2019, Ada County made $1,210,568 in fees from contracts with counties and reservations, the Idaho Press previously reported. Owens said she doesn’t have an estimate of how much revenue the county might lose once the new facility is running, because she didn’t know which counties will move to the eastern Idaho center.
“I don’t feel like we’re losing enough revenue to warrant not helping get this done,” Owens said. “It makes my heart happy to know that we’re going to be able to put this together.”
The population has increased all over the state, not just in the Boise area, she said. A new regional facility would also lighten the forensic load for Ada County, Owens said.
“This is something the state has needed horribly for years. It all has fallen on Ada County … I don’t even know when they started doing these,” Owens said. “We have the only facility in the state.”
Ada County’s coroner’s office is going through a facelift of its own. The county had a groundbreaking last week for a new facility in Meridian that it believes will improve working conditions and help as caseloads continue to grow.
