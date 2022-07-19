Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce logo

Workforce connection. Family and wellness help. Education. Housing. Entrepreneurship resources. These are five pillars of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in August 2020 that aims to connect active and retired veterans to their Idaho communities, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords.

Just this year, the veterans chamber has helped 147 military members connect with services such as job networking, GI Bill assistance, VA home loan guidance, and more, in the Gem State.

For Mindi Anderson, executive director and founder of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, that work is just beginning.

How the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce helps military members, spouses

Anderson, who recently retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of active duty, said she founded the chamber because of her own life experience.

“I’ve seen a lot of examples, I’ve seen a lot of articles and a lot of research that talk about how military members, when they separate or retire from the military, lose part of their identity because they don’t have that affiliation,” she said. “So we go through that identity crisis.”

Veterans should never feel disconnected from the resources that they’ve rightfully earned, she said.

You can read Lords' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

