Workforce connection. Family and wellness help. Education. Housing. Entrepreneurship resources. These are five pillars of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in August 2020 that aims to connect active and retired veterans to their Idaho communities, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords.
Just this year, the veterans chamber has helped 147 military members connect with services such as job networking, GI Bill assistance, VA home loan guidance, and more, in the Gem State.
For Mindi Anderson, executive director and founder of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce, that work is just beginning.
How the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce helps military members, spouses
Anderson, who recently retired from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of active duty, said she founded the chamber because of her own life experience.
Mindi Anderson
Mini Anderson is the executive director and founder of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy of the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce)
“I’ve seen a lot of examples, I’ve seen a lot of articles and a lot of research that talk about how military members, when they separate or retire from the military, lose part of their identity because they don’t have that affiliation,” she said. “So we go through that identity crisis.”
Veterans should never feel disconnected from the resources that they’ve rightfully earned, she said.