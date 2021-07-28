We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A masked couple walk along Eighth Street in downtown Boise on May 13. Following updated CDC guidelines, starting Wednesday in Boise, masks will be required of anyone entering indoor city-owned facilities, including the library, City Hall, recreation facilities and office buildings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday announced that fully vaccinated people in coronavirus hotspots should resume wearing masks indoors in public. The change — which came as the hyper-infectious delta variant is fueling a surge of new coronavirus cases among unvaccinated people — broke with the health agency’s guidance from two months ago that said inoculated people could ditch masks, writes Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for our sister paper in Idaho Falls, the Post Register.
The new approach to masking is now piecemeal, or area by area, Pfannenstiel reports. All people should wear masks in public indoor places in areas with substantial to high transmission, the CDC said. That’s the case in 27 of Idaho’s 44 counties, the Post Register found in a review of CDC data. Roughly 89% of Idahoans live in communities where masks should be worn again; that includes all four counties in the Central District Health region: Ada, Boise and Elmore, which have "substantial" transmission, and Valley, which has "high" transmission.
Canyon and Gem counties also have "substantial" transmission, as does Blaine County; Twin Falls County has "high" transmission, as do Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Nez Perce counties in North Idaho.
Starting today in Boise, masks will be required of anyone entering indoor city-owned facilities, including the library, City Hall, recreation facilities and office buildings.
CDC's new guidance also says masks should be universal in K-12 schools, for both students and adults, regardless of vaccination status.