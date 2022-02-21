All last year, even as Idaho election campaigns and PACs were gearing up and raising lots of campaign cash, a glitch in Idaho’s new electronic campaign finance reporting law only required them to report donations of $1,000 or more within 48 hours. Full reports, including all contributions, weren’t due until the end of the year, when they came in all at once. New legislation introduced this morning by Senate State Affairs Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, would fix that by requiring full monthly reporting once a candidate or committee has raised or spent $500.
That’s already the standard for when local candidates have to report their campaign finances in the year preceding local elections; her bill would extend include non-election years. Lodge is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
“This legislation was brought to me by several different folks after they started watching the campaign finance as it’s being presented in our new system,” Lodge told the committee this morning. “This was brought for transparency, because elections have become year-round now.”
Candidates still would only have to file annual reports in non-election years until they hit the $500 threshold; then the monthly reporting requirement would kick in. With Idaho’s new electronic reporting system, Lodge said, “It isn’t that hard to do any more. … It’s for those who are collecting a lot of money, and it’s not being reported, and then, all of a sudden in January, you see that $20 million has been placed into our campaigns and there’s no transparency on it.”
The Senate panel voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.