Throughout his career with the Los Angeles Police Department, Rex Ingram worked extensively with gangs in Southern California, Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg writes.
Now as chief of the Caldwell Police Department, Ingram is looking to bring that area of expertise to his new agency.
Ingram, who was hired in June and lives in Star, recently announced the formulation and deployment of Operation Safe Streets, a specialized unit within the Caldwell Police Department.
According to a city of Caldwell news release, the unit will be responsible for the prevention and apprehension of offenders involved in gang-related crimes.
During a recent interview from his office, Ingram said gang activity has existed in Caldwell for nearly three decades and reached its peak in the summer months of 2004 and 2005.
Garret Nancolas, who was mayor of Caldwell from 1998 through January 2022, said a number of initiatives were put in place at that time to curb gang activity. He pointed to prevention and intervention efforts, along with the establishment of a street crimes enforcement unit.
“It was a big issue when I took office and I think we successfully dealt with it,” Nancolas said. “We took a city known for gang crime and gang activity and turned it into one of the safest cities in the state.”
