The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has set a new budget for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor for next year, this time trimming just half a position and $6,400 from her request.
Previously, the joint committee had cut a long-vacant full-time position and $17,400 out of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s budget, after she told the panel during a budget hearing that it was up to them whether the position remained in her budget. She then railed against the cut, calling it “punitive” and saying lawmakers “chose to kneecap” her budget.
JFAC invited McGeachin back for a second budget hearing, and she said she’d just filled the vacant position with a new part-time employee. Sen. Jack Riggs, R-Coeur d’Alene, who made the successful motion this morning, said, “After the lieutenant governor came back and presented her office needs maybe in more detail, these were the needs of the office, so we wanted to make sure she had what she needed to get the job done.”
McGeachin also told the joint committee that in addition to employing part-time help, her office continues to contract with Parrish Miller, who also works as an analyst for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, for website services. According to state records, Miller has been paid more than $23,000 by the lieutenant governor’s office since 2019; McGeachin’s office has an $800 a month contract with him.
Riggs’ motion passed on a 12-7 vote, after a competing motion from Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was voted down, 2-17. Giddings proposed not only fully funding McGeachin’s original request, but also adding $4,000 to establish a new task for in the lieutenant governor’s office to “investigate the misuse of K-12 public funds promoting social justice activism and critical race theory.”
Giddings, whose motion was seconded by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, said, “She shared that they’re starting this new task force to really identify this misuses of funds in K-12, and I really invite her leadership on this, because we’re having this happening across the country … this potential problems of promoting social justice and critical race theory in our schools.”
Nate said, “I think it’s a great idea to have a task force like this, some fresh set of eyes to look from outside the education establishment. We see the problems going on in higher ed. It’d be a good move to take a look at K-12 and just make sure that our public dollars are being spent constitutionally and on programs and with education that reinforces American and Idaho values.”
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said, “Having worked in the K-12 arena for over 30 years, I can tell you that there is no money being used at this point to promote social justice activism in the way that representatives have described. … What teachers do is they present both sides of all arguments and listen to children and try to allow them to have a voice and determine what their values are. I just wanted to make that comment.”
The committee then overwhelmingly voted down Giddings’ motion. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, initially voted in favor, but changed her vote to “no.” She had made a motion as well, seeking to fund the lieutenant governor’s budget at the fully requested amount, including the full-time position that hasn’t been filled since McGeachin took office. That motion, seconded by Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, didn’t come up for a vote because Riggs’ motion passed.
The newly set budget for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor for next year comes to $175,700 in state general funds, with 2.5 full-time positions; it’s a 3.5% decrease from this year’s budget. McGeachin has reverted a portion of her state funding back unspent each year; last year, according to state budget documents, she returned $17,400 unspent.