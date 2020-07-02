Less than 24 hours after fights broke out and protesters criticized his hiring on the steps of Boise City Hall, the city’s police chief took his oath of office on the building’s third floor, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Ryan Lee, formerly an assistant chief of the Portland Police Bureau, is now officially serving as Boise’s police chief. The start of his tenure comes about eight months after the city’s former police chief, Bill Bones, retired in October.
It also comes as the country is in the midst of a conversation about policing practices and racial injustice, in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.