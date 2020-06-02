Mayor Lauren McLean named Portland Police Bureau’s Assistant Chief of Police Ryan Lee as the head of Boise’s police department Monday, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Lee will take over the department effective July 1, McLean announced. This follows a nationwide search that began last fall after former Boise Police Chief Bill Bones announced his retirement plans.
“Boise is a vibrant and wonderful city and my family and I are very excited to move here, build new relationships, and start a new chapter in our lives,” Lee said in a statement. “I am eager to meet the people in the department and our community members to learn and share ideas for what can be strengthened and what we should continue.”
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.