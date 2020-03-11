Two significant new bills were introduced in the House Education Committee this morning, Idaho Education News reports. The first, from Gov. Brad Little’s office, would phase out the master educator premium, as the state moves into his career ladder plan over the next five years to better compensate veteran teachers. The second, from committee Chairman Lance Clow, would write into state law that the state Department of Education – as opposed to the State Board of Education – has responsibility to “administer the Idaho System for Education Excellence (ISEE) or other successor systems…” This comes after JFAC, in an unexpected move, transferred oversight of data management at SDE from state Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s budget to that of the state board, along with 18 positions.
Clow said his bill “deals with what I would describe as some confusion in state law as to who has responsibility for what, especially when it comes to information services,” EdNews reporter Clark Corbin reported.
“The key here is that ISEE be under the purview of the department of education,” Clow said. “That data is needed on a daily basis by the department and schools, and people are constantly back and forth on that information and the state department really needs that.”
The introduction of the two bills clears the way for both to return to the committee for full hearings. You can read Corbin’s full report here at idahoednews.org.