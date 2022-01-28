Idaho lawmakers have now introduced three bills seeking to change parts of controversial HB 389, a sweeping property tax reform bill that passed last year and has drawn concern from people across the state.
But all three bills — two of which are different versions of ways to soften the blow of the bill on needy seniors set to lose a property tax break this year – stop far short of repealing or altering most of the bill’s far-reaching provisions.
Repeal of HB 389 is “not going to happen,” Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, told the Idaho Press on Thursday. “That would be just bad policy,” he said.
HB 389 was a sweeping package of property tax breaks for businesses and developers; budget caps and limits for local governments, especially those in fast-growing areas; and other changes, including small increases in both the “circuit breaker” property tax reduction amount for needy seniors and the homeowner’s exemption, which rose by $25,000 to $125,000, the first increase since lawmakers capped the exemption in 2016.
The bill increased the maximum benefit under the circuit breaker by $180, to $1,500 a year, while also imposing new restrictions that, according to state Tax Commission figures, would disqualify more than 1,000 otherwise qualified Idaho homeowners from the program. It disqualified all recipients whose homes are valued at 125% of the median value in the county or more.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, introduced a new bill Thursday in the House to allow otherwise qualified recipients of the circuit breaker to keep it if their home value was either less than $300,000, or less than 150% of the median home value in their county.
A day earlier, Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, introduced a bill in the Senate to just raise the limit to 200% of the median value in the county.
“That circuit breaker fix that we did last year was to try to stop people who had means to not take advantage of the circuit breaker,” Shepherd told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. “And I was all in on that concept. But then come to find out that there are fixed-income elderly people out there whose homes are valued, for example, at $189,000, lost their circuit breaker.”
Backers of the change last year said they were targeting owners of “million-dollar homes” to keep them from getting the small tax break.
Rice introduced a new bill Thursday in the Senate to make two other changes to HB 389: Clarifying that when 80% of the value of an expiring urban renewal district is returned to local governments’ tax rolls it’s not subject to HB 389’s new 8% cap on local government budget growth; and closing what Rice described as a “loophole” that allowed budgets to rise by unlimited amounts due to forgone tax increases if a local government doesn’t also take the allowed 3% annual increase in its property tax budget.
Rice said there won’t be any bills to make big changes to HB 389’s local government budget caps. Last summer, he said he favored removal of the 8% budget cap, but on Thursday, he said, “They’ve got to convince the House, and the House is not inclined to do that. I don’t oppose that, is what my position has been, and I’ve told the cities that.”
