The House Revenue & Taxation Committee voted this morning to introduce legislation proposed by Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, to require two-thirds approval from voters in a May or November election before any local entity could install publicly funded art that costs more than $10,000. The bill also would require a two-thirds vote by members of the local elected body, city or county, for any publicly funded art that costs less than $10,000.
Von Ehlinger said his bill “will allow the public to be more involved in the decision-making process of taxpayer-funded public art displays in their communities … because in many cases, people will be looking at these things for the rest of their lives, so I think it’s fair to give them more of a voice in that matter.”
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, objected to the proposal. “I certainly understand the frustration sometimes on local level of, you know, local officials presenting or proposing art or sculpture, and sometimes that’s frustrating to some members of the community,” he said. “Generally speaking, big projects like that are generally inclusive of public comment, and often includes donations made by members of the community for that project. Having been involved in some of these projects, I view this as really a heavy hand and top-down government, and I think we try to avoid that at all costs.”
“Previously in this session, we passed legislation to make it difficult to change and tear down sculptures and renaming things,” Weber said. “Now we’re saying we want to be involved in creating pieces of art in your community. I really feel like this is a local issue.”
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, agreed. “I, too, think that it’s very heavy-handed,” she said, “but I guess monetarily, I’m thinking that $10,000 is such a low threshold for the county clerk to have to have an election, which costs probably the same amount of money. I just think it’s not a wise decision for us to be telling the locals what to do with artwork. I liked the other bill, I voted for it, not allowing the destruction, but this just seems different and the threshold is very, very low.”
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, responded, I guess my thought on it is that every dollar that is taxpayer dollars is important.” He said he favored introducing the bill “and then we can invite public testimony on what the locals think of this.”
Von Ehlinger said there’d be little additional cost to add the artwork measure to ballots for elections already being run. “That’s not heavy-handedness, it is democracy,” he said.
Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, moved to introduce the bill, and the motion carried on a voice vote.