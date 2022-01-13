Under current Idaho law, members of a political party must switch affiliations by the end of the candidate filing period before a primary election, or they can’t do it for that election, but unaffiliated voters can switch right up to Election Day. It matters because in Idaho’s closed Republican primary, only affiliated party members may cast ballots. New legislation introduced this morning would change that law, requiring unaffiliated voters to switch by the same deadline as already-affiliated party members. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, includes an emergency clause, which would make it apply in this year’s primary election.
Troy presented the bill to the House State Affairs Committee this morning, saying, “Unaffiliated voters, if they choose to participate in a primary for the Democrats or the Republicans, would have to change their party affiliation at the same time as the major parties in the state.”
There were no questions from the committee members; Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, moved to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing, and his motion passed unanimously.
The candidate filing period this year runs from Feb. 28 to March 11. That means under the bill, any unaffiliated voter who wants to vote in a party primary in the May 17 primary election would have to make that decision and change affiliation by March 11.
Troy said the change is intended “just to make a level playing field, so that the dates are the same for everyone.” She said in her view, it wouldn’t make it any harder for unaffiliated voters to decide to affiliate with a party and vote in a primary election, “they just have to do it sooner.”
Idaho’s Democratic primary election is open, meaning unaffiliated voters and even GOP-affiliated voters or those affiliated with third parties can cast ballots in it, along with registered Democrats; the Republican primary election, by contrast, allows only affiliated Republicans to vote. Under Idaho election laws, that call is up to the parties.
The new bill’s fiscal note says, “There is minimal to no cost associated with this effort, and it will save poll worker time on Election Day by not having to record any change of affiliation at the polls.”
The bill’s emergency clause makes it effective as soon as it’s signed into law.
The bill’s introduction comes amid much talk in political circles about unaffiliated voters or Democrats affiliating as Republicans in order to vote in this May’s hotly contested GOP primary.