Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, introduced legislation today to authorize any school staffer with an enhanced concealed weapons permit to carry a concealed gun on school property. They’d have to inform their principal or superintendent, who would have to notify law enforcement, Christensen told the House State Affairs Committee this morning. The bill also would forbid the display of “Gun-Free School Zone” signs at any public school.
“The main agenda of this bill is to bring down gun-free school zone signs and to deter would-be terrorists from shooting up our schools and our children,” Christensen told the committee. “My No. 1 goal with this is to deter these bad guys.”
Christensen noted that Idaho school boards can decide now whether they allow concealed weapons in Idaho schools; his bill would make that option available to staffers even if the local board doesn’t authorize it. “I would like Boise area or other areas in the state to have that option, if they want to carry a firearm,” he said.
Committee members raised concerns about a clause in Christensen’s proposed bill that would forbid lawsuits over the concealed carrying; the panel agreed to introduce the bill with an added clause exempting “reckless, willful and wanton behavior” from that protection. Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, said she drives a school bus to games and would love the opportunity to carry a concealed gun. “I would feel much better about protecting the student athletes that are on the bus,” she said.
The committee introduced the altered bill on a voice vote, with only Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, recorded as voting “no.”