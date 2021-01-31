When children are adopted in Idaho, they are given a new amended birth certificate, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. Their first birth certificate, which includes information such as birth parents and birth location, is sealed.
On Thursday morning, Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, proposed a bill that would allow adoptees born after July 1, 2021, to access their original birth certificate. The House State Affairs committee voted to introduce it, with the aim of allowing those adopted children to unseal the original certificate once they've turned 18.
