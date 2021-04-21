Now it's come to this: The way the legislative session is going, a constitutional provision calling for new laws to take effect no sooner than 60 days from the end of the session in which they're passed is starting to appear iffy; usually, most bills take effect on July 1, the start of the next state fiscal year, unless they have an emergency clause making them effective sooner. Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, told the House Ways & Means Committee this afternoon that that's "never really been a problem except if you start going beyond May 2."
Monks proposed an emergency bill that would amend the effective date of every bill this year that doesn't specify a different effective date, and that would otherwise have gone into effect July 1, to July 1, 2021.
"This was done in 2009," Monks said; the session that year ran through May 8. It was the second-longest session in Idaho history at 117 days; the longest was 118 days in 2003. Idaho's current session is now in its 101st day.
Monks said the bill also would be needed if lawmakers decide not to adjourn their session when they finish this year's business, instead choosing to recess in case they want to return later, which has been under discussion.
"If we don't, no harm, no foul," he said. "This makes sure that all of our laws continue to go into effect when we want them."
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked to laughter, "What happens to all the bills that we pass after July 1st?"
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, moved to both introduce the bill and recommend it go straight to the full House without further hearing; the motion passed on a unanimous voice vote.