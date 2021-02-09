This morning in the House Education Committee, freshman Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, and committee Chair Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, proposed new legislation to let Idaho college and university students “opt out” of some of the fees they’re required to pay, which cover services ranging from student union operations to marching band to child care to debate. There were numerous questions about how that would work. Yamamoto said she’s concerned that fees for things like diversity programs are “clumped into another heading.”
When committee members asked Matt Freeman, executive director of the state Board of Education, for more information about the fees, he said, “Student activity fees are voted on by the student organizations and they request any fee increases to the university or college administration. There’s hearings on campuses, and that’s a give and take in deciding what, if any, fee increases would come to the board, and ultimately the board will vote on whether or not to approve any increases in fees and/or tuition.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “So I’m still a little unclear. Once the board approves the fees, are they then mandatory, or are they optional?”
Freeman responded, “All the fees that we’re discussing right now are mandatory.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, questioned how a system could be developed that would allow those providing a campus service to tell whether the student who comes up next in line has paid for that particular service or not. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said the questions about the proposed bill were going too far for an introductory hearing, and she moved to call the question, a parliamentary move that has the effect of cutting off debate. That passed, and the panel then voted on a divided voice vote to introduce Yamamoto’s and Clow’s bill, which clears the way for a possible full hearing.