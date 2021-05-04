The House has adjourned until 3 p.m. tomorrow, but that wasn’t the end for today, because the House Ways & Means Committee then convened for the second time today – the second day in a row that it’s met twice in one day – and introduced a new bill seeking to force all voter initiatives that currently are in progress to follow the requirements of SB 1110, the bill already signed into law to make qualifying any initiative for the Idaho ballot much, much more difficult.
“As you all are aware, SB 1110 passed House and Senate and became law earlier this year, and there has been some ambiguity around ballot initiatives and those that are already being circulated,” Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the committee. “So we wanted to put a finer point on that. So this amendment is to SB 1110. It would basically make it very clear that any ballot measure that’s intended for the general election (in 2022) … would be subject to the provisions in SB 1110.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “My understanding is that there are potentially some due process concerns with bills that have retroactive application to people who may already have invested effort and expense under one set of rules, and then to change the rules.” Rubel, an attorney, asked Crane, “Can those due process concerns be resolved with a statute?”
Crane responded that he’s requested an Idaho Attorney General’s opinion, but hasn’t yet received it. “We can make a policy decision, but that’s a question that probably is ultimately decided in the courts,” Crane said.
Rubel responded, “I do think there are real concerns here. I do think it’s switching things up in an unfair manner.”
The committee voted 4-3, along party lines, to introduce the new bill, and Crane said the committee he chairs, the House State Affairs Committee, plans to hold a hearing on the bill tomorrow.
Though the bill was listed on the agenda as being sponsored by Crane and Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, its Statement of purpose shows it’s sponsored by DeMordaunt and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. The bill, which contains an emergency clause making it effective immediately upon signature into law, adds to the emergency clause in the already-signed SB 1110 this sentence: “The provisions of this act shall apply to all ballot measures intended for the general election held in November 2022 and thereafter.”
No agenda has yet been posted for a House State Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, which is targeted as the last day of this year’s regular legislative session, though lawmakers plan to recess, rather than adjourn sine die, and come back after a week to deal with any vetoes issued by Gov. Brad Little.
The reason the House isn’t coming in until 3 p.m. tomorrow is that former longtime Rep. Maxine Bell’s husband, Jack, has died and his funeral is tomorrow morning in Jerome.