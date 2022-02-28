An Idaho state legislator who is running for lieutenant governor wants to prohibit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, is sponsoring a new bill, which she said is designed to protect election integrity.
The new bill is not yet available online but will be posted once it is read across the desk of the House floor and assigned a bill number on Monday morning.
“This legislation would prohibit the use of drop boxes or similar drop off locations to collect absentee ballots,” Giddings told the House State Affairs Committee on Friday. “We have seen across the country where these situations could allow ballot harvesting, but also there are concerns that these locations may be an opportunity for somebody to disrupt your ballots, whether it were to catch fire or flood or maybe food is stuffed in there and it could contaminate ballots as well and so just several considerations here where these are probably not the best way to collect ballots.”
When pressed by Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, Giddings could not give any examples of any security issues or problems with absentee ballot drop boxes in Idaho.
“I am going to need to be convinced at a hearing that restricting the opportunity to vote is going to make Idaho’s elections any safer than they already are,” Mathias said. “I think that is going to be a pretty high threshold for me.”
Giddings had earlier introduced a personal bill, HB 485, also aimed at outlawing ballot drop-boxes. Like all personal bills, that measures was assigned to the House Ways & Means Committee and hasn't gotten a hearing. The new bill's introduction by the House State Affairs Committee clears the way for a full hearing.