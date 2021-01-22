High school basketball January
JAKE KING/Idaho Press, file

A new athletics attendance plan will allow schools to fill gyms to 40 percent capacity, or invite four spectators per student-athlete, whichever is larger, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. The State Board of Education finalized the new plan Thursday, responding to a directive from Gov. Brad Little to allow more spectators in youth sports games.

Game attendance has been a contentious issue since Little moved Idaho to Stage 2 of the state’s COVID-19 response plan. Stage 2 restricts public gathering sizes to 10 people, though schools, businesses, and religious and political gatherings are exempt. After parent outcry, and amid pushback from legislators, Little has granted a number of exceptions for youth sports.

In December, Little agreed to allow two spectators per athlete, at the request of a coalition of education groups, including the State Board, Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho High School Activities Association, EdNews reports. You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

