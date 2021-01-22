A new athletics attendance plan will allow schools to fill gyms to 40 percent capacity, or invite four spectators per student-athlete, whichever is larger, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. The State Board of Education finalized the new plan Thursday, responding to a directive from Gov. Brad Little to allow more spectators in youth sports games.
Game attendance has been a contentious issue since Little moved Idaho to Stage 2 of the state’s COVID-19 response plan. Stage 2 restricts public gathering sizes to 10 people, though schools, businesses, and religious and political gatherings are exempt. After parent outcry, and amid pushback from legislators, Little has granted a number of exceptions for youth sports.
In December, Little agreed to allow two spectators per athlete, at the request of a coalition of education groups, including the State Board, Idaho School Boards Association and the Idaho High School Activities Association, EdNews reports. You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org.