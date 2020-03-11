The House State Affairs Committee has voted unanimously in favor of HB 617, the new bill from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder on the administrative rules process. It switches from a statute to a concurrent resolution, which doesn’t require the governor’s signature, to extend all administrative rules each year. “If the bill passes, you will no longer have a ‘going-home bill,’” Moyle told the committee.
That’s the bill that the House refused to pass last year, forcing review and reinstatement of the state’s entire administrative code; in the process, the Little Administration jettisoned or streamlined large numbers of existing rules.
Instead of that annual bill, Moyle said, there would be a series of concurrent resolutions. “For a concurrent resolution to become effective, both bodies have to pass it,” he said.
Asked what would happen if one house sends the other a concurrent resolution that includes rules the other has rejected, Moyle said, “I would hope that they would pull out the one there’s a conflict in. If they don’t, all those rules fail. So basically this says for a rule to become effective, both bodies have to agree to it.”
Moyle said if the bill passes, it “changes fundamentally” the administrative rules review process. “It accomplishes what we’ve tried to accomplish for years,” he said.
It doesn’t specify any new process if rules fail, so the situation would remain as now: The executive branch could reinstate the rules as temporary rules and they’d come back to the Legislature again the next year for review.
The bill has an emergency clause and is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, so it would apply to this year’s rules review process.