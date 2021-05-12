The Legislature approved another last-minute appropriations bill Wednesday. HB 408 would authorize funding for the state’s Department of Administration to purchase the former Carnegie Library, a historic building located near Eighth and Washington streets, blocks from the State Capitol. The state hopes to purchase the building for about $2.1 million. It would be used as event space, and it would be rented to the University of Idaho for study rooms. An additional $200,000 of the funding approved by the Legislature is earmarked for renovation design costs.
While the Department of Administration requested about $7 million to cover the costs to buy the building and renovate it, lawmakers on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee opted to fund only the cost to purchase the building, anticipating renovation costs could be funded later.
Built in 1904, the former library was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
“It is a building that has been around a long time, with a lot of character, and I think it would be a great addition to the Capitol Mall,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa.
The House voted 46-19 to approve the measure, and the Senate passed the bill, 26-1. It now heads to the governor's desk.